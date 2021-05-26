Companies

Europe regulator urges airlines to avoid Belarus over safety

Tim Hepher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Europe's aviation regulator on Wednesday urged airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of a Ryanair RYA.I flight had put into question the country's ability to provide safe air navigation.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it was advising EU airlines, as well as non-EU carriers flying to or from the bloc, to avoid the airspace except in emergencies.

