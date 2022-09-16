EUROPE POWER-Wind supply set to drop Monday, spot untraded

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday were untraded at midday on Friday as fundamentals pointed to lower wind power supply and slightly higher demand.

On Monday, wind power output is forecast to decrease slightly from the weekend but is still significantly higher than normal for the time of year, Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to fall by 3 gigawatts (GW) to 21.7 GW on Monday. French wind power is expected to halve to 2 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchnaged at 46% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Demand in Germany is seen up by 390 megawatts (MW) from Friday at 56.4 GW on Monday. French demand is expected to add 470 MW to 44.9 GW.

German Monday delivery baseload TRDEBD3 had not changed hands at 1042 GMT, carrying an ask price of 368 euros ($367.19) per megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was also untraded with an ask price of 395 euros.

Along the curve, traded forward prices fell with gas contracts. NG/EU

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 3.6% to 523 euros/MWh. The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was 1.7% down at 590 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.9% to 73.20 euros a tonne.

German procurement portal Ispex said in a monthly market note that current year-ahead power and gas prices were untenable for the macroeconomy.

Market participants were awaiting political signals to rein in prices, with energy savings also a decisive factor, and the expectations were capping prices' upward potential, Ispex said.

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU needs to go beyond its current plans to tackle the energy crisis and make sure people can afford their energy bills.

Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday in the latest move to shore up vital energy supplies that have been jeopardised by Russia's war in Ukraine.

($1 = 1.0022 euros)

