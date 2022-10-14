EUROPE POWER-Wind supply expected to jump, spot untraded

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European spot electricity for Monday was untraded around midday on Friday as fundamentals pointed to higher wind supply in Germany and falling demand throughout the region.

The German Monday delivery baseload contract TRDEBD3 had a bid price of 155 euros ($150.80) per megawatt hour (MWh) 1123 GMT.

The French Monday contract TRFRBD3 had a bid-ask range between 160 and 220 euros.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to rise by 4.9 gigawatts (GW) to 11.2 GW on Monday while French wind power is expected to fall by 2.2 GW to 3.7 GW.

French nuclear availability was at 53% of total capacity while production was reduced by 1.1 GW due to the ongoing strike over wages and two reactor outages were extended by one day. POWER/FR

The joint leader of Germany's Greens party, Ricarda Lang, ruled out buying for the longer operation of the country's remaining nuclear power plants, as discussions over the scope of the plants' lifespan extension reached an impasse.

Along the curve, traded forward prices fell with gas, oil and carbon permits. NG/EUO/R

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.4% to 422 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded, with a bid-ask range between 545 and 553 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1.6% to 67.74 euros a tonne.

Sweden has rejected plans for a joint investigation of the recent rupture of th Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, while Gazprom's CEO said that a big section of the damaged pipelines might need to be replaced.

($1 = 1.0279 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Louise Heavens)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.