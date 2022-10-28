EUROPE POWER-Wind power supply drop lifts German price for Monday

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German power delivery for Oct. 31 rose in European wholesale market trading on Friday on a projected drop in wind generation while neighbouring France was untraded for Monday in a lower indicative range ahead of a Nov. 1 holiday that curbs demand.

Falling wind power supplies point to a bullish outlook for the weekend, together with an increase in consumption from Saturday through Monday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD3 for delivery on Monday stood at 120.50 euros ($120.03) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 was in a bid-ask range of 111-149 euros.

Prices of coming weeks and months rose sharply, but in low volume.

French Q1, 2023, and German Q2 and Q3 contracts were also bought higher.

Wind power output in Germany was forecast at 7 gigawatts (GW) for Monday, down from 17.1 GW expected on Friday, while French output was projected to drop to 4.8 GW from 5.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 50% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The country's nuclear utility EDF has signed a wage agreement for its workers across all unions, it said on Thursday.

Power consumption in Germany was expected to drop to 54.5 GW on Monday from 58 GW Friday, with France nudging up to 44.2 GW from 43.4 GW.

The All Saints holiday on Tuesday is expected to reduce demand in France and some southern parts of Germany.

Clocks in the region go back by one hour on Sunday.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 2.6% to 396.5 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price at 500 euros after a previous close at 495 euros.

Gas prices have retreated in Europe on warm weather, high stocks and sizeable arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

However, only a small fraction of winter heating demand has occurred yet, analysts said.

($1 = 1.0039 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

