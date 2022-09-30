EUROPE POWER-Wind power expected to soar on Monday, spot untraded

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European spot electricity for Monday was untraded at midday on Friday as fundamentals pointed to a more than doubling of wind power supply and lower demand over the German Unity Day public holiday.

"Wind supply remains strong on Monday and in addition it is a holiday in Germany, resulting in low residual load," Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to rise sharply by 9 gigawatts (GW) to 15.7 GW on Monday while French wind power is expected to fall by 2.9 GW to 1.1 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 48.7% of installed capacity while the 1.3 GW Nogent 1 reactor restart was delayed by a day to Sept. 30. POWER/FR

Given the number of offline nuclear reactors with welding issues, a steep capacity ramp-up could be very challenging in 2023, Bernstein analysts said in a report.

However, if nuclear availability is increased to 345 terawatt hours (TWh) from the 280-300 TWh expected by EDF in 2022, that would account for about a 3% reduction in EU gas demand, the analysts said.

Demand in Germany is seen plummeting 9.5 GW from Friday at 47.8 GW on Monday because of the holiday. French demand is expected to drop by 3.6 GW to 44.1 GW.

The French Monday contract TRFRBD3 was also untraded, with a bid price of 250 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Along the curve, traded forward prices fell as EU countries reached a deal to help mitigate high electricity prices and began discussing a possible bloc-wide gas price cap. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 4.3% to 445 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 580 euros Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.5% to 66.70 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman)

