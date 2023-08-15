EUROPE POWER-Wind downturn in Germany boosts prompt prices

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Tuesday rose sharply as main wind energy producer Germany expected a more than halving of day-ahead output while demand was due to recover strongly after the Assumption Day holiday in parts of the region on Tuesday.

Refinitiv analysts described a "bullish renewable situation and increasing residual load in surrounding countries", adding Germany would be a net importer throughout the day ahead.

The German day-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBD1 traded 16.2% up at 111 euros ($121.29) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 103 euros, up 18.4%.

Wind output in Germany was pegged at 3.2 gigawatts (GW) in Germany on Wednesday, down from 7.8 GW Tuesday, already a low number, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind output in France should continue to hover around 1-2 GW, it showed, while solar levels were also relatively modest in the region for the time of year.

French nuclear availability, meanwhile, dropped by two percentage points on the day to stand at 58% of installed capacity.

On the demand side, German usage on Wednesday will likely be just 200 MW down from Tuesday at 52.7 GW while that in France was seen rising by a sizeable 5.1 GW to reach 41.3 GW, owing to the fact that the Tuesday holiday is nationwide while only being observed in some southern parts of Germany.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead baseload contract TRDEBYZ4 gained 2.7% at 140.1 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 157.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.3% to 88.0 euros per metric ton.

The growth of the Japanese business of the EEX, Europe-based world leader in electricity bourses, is exceeding expectations, its CEO Peter Reitz told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.