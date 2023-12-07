EUROPE POWER-Warmer weather, rising wind supply drives spot lower

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday as German wind supply was expected to more than double and demand was seen falling sharply on a rise in temperatures.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 12.1% to 104 euros ($112.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0912 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 7.2% to 102.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to jump 9.2 gigawatts (GW) to 15.6 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to drop 2.7 GW to 5.2 GW, the data showed.

Consumption is forecast to drop and wind power to rise in Germany on Friday, leading to a 10 GW fall in residual load day-on-day, LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said.

French nuclear availability rose one percentage point to 76% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen dropping 1.1 GW to 63.3 GW on Friday as average temperatures are expected to rise to 2 degrees Celsius from 0C Thursday, LSEG data showed.

Consumption in France is expected to drop 4.5 GW to 61.2 GW as the average temperature in the country is seen rising 3.1C to 9C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.1% to 99.25 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 100 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.3% at 69.01 euros per metric ton.

Both front-year contracts have been on a declining trend since mid-October, with the key factor being a similar decline in gas prices while falling carbon credits and coal prices have added bearish pressure, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

"Although gas storage has started to fall in recent weeks due to higher demand, supply from LNG remains very high, and it is clear that market participants now expect soft gas fundamentals for the beginning of next year," he added.

($1 = 0.9279 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Alexander Smith)

