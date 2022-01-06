EUROPE POWER-Surging wind power weighs on German spot price

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany and France was forecast to jump on Friday.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 18.5% to 156 euros ($176.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0926 GMT.

The equivalent day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 gained 2.3% to 224 euros.

Wind power output is expected to average above normal on Friday, Refinitiv analysts said, while consumption is also expected to increase as the Christmas holiday season ends in western Europe.

The net result will be a reduced residual load, they said.

France is expected to be a net power importer throughout the day Thursday, data from grid operator RTE showed.

German wind power output is expected to add 12.7 gigawatts (GW) to 27.6 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average wind supply levels are forecast to drop to around 9 GW on Monday and rise throughout the week to near 28 GW Thursday, the data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is seen gaining 6.7 GW on Friday to 10.3 GW, the data showed.

Available nuclear capacity in France rose by 2.1 points to 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The 1.5 GW Chooz 2 reactor outage was extended to Apr. 20 from the previous expected return date of Jan. 23.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to add 5.7 GW to 63 GW on Friday, while demand in France is seen down 2 GW to 69.9 GW.

German 2023 baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.5% to 138 euros/MWh.

The French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 139.25 euros Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.1% to 87.62 euros per tonne.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline remained in reverse mode with volumes flowing east from Germany to Poland for a 17th day.

Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has most of its gas needs covered by long-term contracts and price volatility has not affected its liquidity position, the company told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

