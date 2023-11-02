EUROPE POWER-Spots up on more German wind, French demand

Removes reference to German wind supply in headline

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday as German wind supply is expected to drop and demand is seen rising in France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 20.5% to 66.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 30% to 65 euros/MWh.

"Residual load is lifted on a weaker wind supply day on day (on Friday), and the surrounding situation is overall bullish," LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

German wind power production is forecast to fall 3.2 gigawatts (GW) to 28.7 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to fall 4.1 GW to 10.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is set to add 720 megawatts (MW) to 3.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was flat at 65% of total capacity as the unplanned outage at the Dampierre 4 reactor was extended to Nov. 2. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to edge up 440 MW to 57.6 GW, while French consumption is expected to rise 4.7 GW to 51.2 GW as the country continues to return from the All Saint's Day holiday on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 0.9% to 117.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 122 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were flat at 78.56 euros per metric ton.

