EUROPE POWER-Spots up as wind supply seen dropping

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - European spot prices rose on Monday as German wind supply is expected to fall and demand is seen up in France and Germany.

A drop in wind production is forecast in Germany and the wider region, which, along with a decrease in solar generation and an increase in consumption, has resulted in a bullish outlook for Tuesday, Refinitiv analysts said.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 75 euros per MWh, up 10.3%.

German wind power production was forecast to fall by 2.4 gigawatts (GW) to 20.2 GW on Tuesday, while wind supply in France was expected to tick up 920 megawatts (MW) to 8.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind supply is expected to surge on Thursday to near 30 GW before plummeting Friday to around 9 GW.

Repeated rainfall has raised water levels on the river Rhine in Germany, with much of it back or close to normal levels, allowing cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, commodity traders said.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.8% to 140 euros/MWh. The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 162 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.3% to 88.46 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.