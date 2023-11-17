EUROPE POWER-Spots untraded with more wind supply expected Monday

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts for Monday were untraded on Friday as wind power supply was seen rising throughout the region, starting over the weekend.

The German and French Monday baseload power contracts were untraded at 1054 GMT. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

German wind power output is forecast to jump 11.8 gigawatts (GW) to 23.3 GW on Monday, while solar supply is expected to dip by 510 megawatts (MW) to 1.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

Winds are expected to pick up over the weekend, and will likely be the main bearish factor throughout the region on Monday, LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 1 GW to 59.7 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen falling 1.2 GW to 52.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

Three reactors, the Penly 2, Blayais 3 and Golfech 2, will need to save 14, 21 and 30 days of fuel respectively before their next refuelling dates, operator EDF said, adding that it will be done through load limitations or outages.

Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany remain closed to shipping on Friday after a rise in water levels following heavy rain this week, German authorities said, potentially affecting coal and oil product deliveries.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.6% at 113.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 116.90 and 120 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.4% to 76.70 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

