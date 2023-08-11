EUROPE POWER-Spots untraded as German wind seen low next week

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - European spot power prices were not traded early on Friday, while wind supply and demand are seen falling in Germany and are largely flat in France.

The German and French Monday baseload power contracts were untraded at 1010 GMT. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

German wind power output is forecast to edge down 570 megawatts (MW) to 3.2 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, while supply in France is expected to tick up 30 MW to 1.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind supply in Germany is expected to stay low between 2 GW and 4 GW throughout next week, rising to around 7 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability rose 6 percentage points to 60% of available capacity. POWER/FR

"Temperatures are expected to rise in France next week, so we now see a few rivers with potential to heat up exceed cooling thresholds for nuclear plants, particularly the Golfech plant on the Garonne river in southern France," Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl said.

Uniper's new 300 MW Irsching 6 gas-fired plant started operations in Germany. It was built to provide grid stability services on demand.

On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is forecast to add 400 MW from Friday to 51.8 GW on Monday, while that in France was mostly flat at 38.5 GW, the data showed.

The German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.4% to 135 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 had an ask price of 156 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.8% to 85.63 euros a tonne.

