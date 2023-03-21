EUROPE POWER-Spots tumble as wind supply forecast to double

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Tuesday on an expected rise in European renewable supply, with wind power supply set to over double in Germany and consumption is seen down in both France and Germany.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery fell 31.7% to 77.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1104 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 25.6% to 85.25 euros/MWh.

Snow levels in the Alps are far below the historical average and lower than last winter, which will lead to a severe reduction of snowmelt adding to rivers during spring and early summer, the EU Global Drought Observatory said in a report.

Close monitoring and proper water use plans are necessary to deal with a season that currently has a high risk of being critical for water resources, the report added.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. Maintenance at 11 reactors, including the Penly 1 reactor, remain delayed due to the strike against pension reforms. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to shed 610 megawatts (MW) day on day to 57.2 GW while consumption in France is expected to fall 1.2 GW to 49.7 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.8% to 133.20 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 gained 1% to 180.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.6% to 90.12 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.