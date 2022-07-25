EUROPE POWER-Spots split on more German wind, lower French nuclear

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts diverged on Monday, with wind supply expected to rise in Germany while nuclear availability and power from wind turbines is lower in France.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell to 320 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0928 GMT, down 4.5% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1, however, rose 8.9% to 490 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to rise 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 14.7 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen down 3.2 GW to 2.4 GW, the data showed.

Daily average wind speed in Germany is expected to fall to near 11 GW Wednesday and to less than 4 GW on Thursday before rising to around 6 GW on Friday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2.1 percentage points to 44.3% of available capacity as three reactors producing 3.1 GW went offline for planned outages. POWER/FR

The restart of the Dampierre 4 reactor was extended two days to July 26.

Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have again fallen in hot summer weather and vessels are still unable to sail fully loaded, navigation authorities said.

Demand was forecast to rise by 860 megawatts (MW) to 58 gigawatts (GW) in Germany on Tuesday and fall 570 MW to 46 GW in France, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in both countries are set to fall, with that in Germany is seen down 3.9 degrees Celsius at 20.5C, and falling 1.7C to 22.2C in France, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was untraded with the bid and ask price at 339 euros/MWh, higher than the close Friday.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 458 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 1.6% to 77.48 euros a tonne.

Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels, the head of the country's network regulator said, while EU countries are trying to soften the bloc's plan to require them to use less gas.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

