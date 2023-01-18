EUROPE POWER-Spots split on more German wind, French demand up

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts diverged on Wednesday as wind power supply is expected to rise in Germany but is seen falling in France, while demand is forecast to increase.

The German residual load is reduced considerably day-on-day on the back of strengthening wind power output as well as slightly lower demand, leading to significantly higher exports, Refinitiv analysts said in an online note.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday fell 8.1% to 142 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1032 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 7.1% to 177.75 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to jump 9.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 21.2 GW on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to shed 1.7 GW to 3.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 73% of total capacity as the unplanned outage at the Gravelines 3 reactor was extended by one day to Thursday. POWER/FR

French unions have called a national strike for Thursday, and disruptions to power supply and nuclear availability could start as early as Wednesday evening, a representative from hard left trade union FNME-CGT said.

Power consumption in France is set to add 3.9 GW to 72 GW on Thursday, while that in Germany was seen edging down 200 megawatts (MW) to 63.6 GW, the data showed.

French grid operator RTE said the risk to power supply in the country remains at 'medium' for the rest of winter, lower than envisioned in their September report.

They added that the risk premium previously seen between French and other continental power prices has collapsed over recent weeks as fundamentals improved, and that futures prices are now consistent with their analysis.

German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 rose 5.5% to 173 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 166 and 184 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.9% to 81.09 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

