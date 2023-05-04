EUROPE POWER-Spots split as German wind supply seen jumping

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts diverged on Thursday as renewable supply is seen rising in Germany with lower demand, while, conversely, French renewables are set to decrease.

The bearishness from rising temperatures and increased wind supply in Germany is partly counterbalanced by lower solar supply and an increased residual load in Netherlands and Belgium, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday fell 6.2% to 91 euros ($100.52) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT, while equivalent French prices TRFRBD1 added 4.2% to 92.25 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to jump by 10.4 gigawatts (GW) to 17.4 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen down 2.8 GW to 2.9 GW, Eikon data showed.

However, the German solar power supply is expected to shed 1.9 GW to 11.3 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of the total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German consumption is set to fall 800 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 55.2 GW, while demand in France is seen falling 3.3 GW to 43.1 GW, the Eikon data showed.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 145.25 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 was mostly flat at 85.03 euros a tonne.

German state-owned utility Uniper UN01.DE reported a first-quarter of 6.7 billion euros after releasing significant provisions it previously made in the wake of Moscow's move to stop gas supplies.

Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL similarly beat first-quarter profit expectations, driven by strong results in energy trading, although earnings were well below last year's record amid a sharp fall in natural gas prices.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.