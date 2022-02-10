EUROPE POWER-Spots split as demand seen up in France, down in Germany

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday as electricity consumption was seen falling in Germany on Friday, while rising in France.

A price drop is forecast for Friday as the residual load is set to decrease throughout the region for most of the day, rising again after late peak hours, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 dropped 6.8% to 180.50 euros ($206.53) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1014 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 gained 2.2% to 208.50 euros.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to shed 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 62.4 GW, while consumption in France is seen adding 1.6 GW to 66.6 GW, the data showed.

German wind power output is expected to drop 1.6 GW to 15.6 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is expected to rise to around 35 GW Monday.

Wind supply in France is seen down 1.4 GW to 2.7 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at 77.6% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The restart of the 900 megawatt (MW) Gravelines 2 reactor was extended one day to Feb. 11.

EDF EDF.PA confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric GE.N as the state-owned utility seeks to bundle nuclear activities deemed as strategic in France's new push for multi-billion investments into new reactors.

Along the curve, the German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 0.4% to 138.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 fell 2.7% to 153 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.9% to 91.59 euros per tonne.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Nick Macfie)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.