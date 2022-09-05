EUROPE POWER-Spots rise on less solar, rising demand

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts climbed on Monday, with solar supply forecast to fall, while demand is expected to rise in the region and the restarts of several French nuclear reactors were delayed to Monday and Tuesday.

Residual load is expected to rise throughout the region, in particular from noon in Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 was at 444 euros ($440.18) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT, up 7.8% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 18.4% to 586 euros/MWh.

Solar supply in Germany is seen dropping 1.5 gigawatts (GW) to 9 GW, while that in France is expected to dip 280 megawatts (MW) to 2.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to rise by 1.5 GW to 14.9 GW on Tuesday, while supply in France is expected to add 670 MW to 2.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability edged up 0.5 percentage points to 43.5% of available capacity, while the restart of 1.8 GW of nuclear supply was delayed to Sept. 6 and another 900 MW reactor was put back to Sept. 5. POWER/FR

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.8 GW to 56.9 GW in Germany on Tuesday and gain 870 MW to 45.5 GW in France, the data showed.

Along the curve, traded French and German forward contracts jumped across the board, tracking soaring gas prices, as the restart of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was delayed indefinitely over the weekend. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:NG/EU

The German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 26.2% to 631 euros/MWh, rebounding slightly from losses recorded at the end of last week.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with an ask price of 800 euros after closing at 595 euros Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 4.6% to 74.30 euros a tonne.

European leaders on Sunday sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a difficult winter.

($1 = 1.0087 euros)

