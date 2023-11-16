EUROPE POWER-Spots rise as wind supply continues to fall

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday with wind supply expected to drop throughout the region, and demand seen mostly flat.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 ticked up 0.6% to 118.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0907 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 11.7% to 117.25 euros/MWh.

Wind production is the main factor pushing up the residual load throughout the region on Friday, LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said.

German wind power production is forecast to fall 5.4 gigawatts (GW) to 11.6 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to drop 5.2 GW to 3.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

Meanwhile, solar power supply in Germany is set to tick up 190 megawatts (MW) to 2.2 GW, the data showed.

Europe's electricity grids cannot keep up with the continent's rapid expansion of renewable energy, and are becoming the main bottleneck to getting more clean energy into the network, the continent's power lobby has warned.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points from a day before to 67% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Parts of the river Rhine in Germany have been closed to shipping because of a rise in water levels following recent heavy rain, German authorities said, which could hinder the delivery of coal and oil products.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to drop 820 MW to 60.7 GW, while French consumption is expected to edge up 70 MW to 53.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

Hydro balances in most central European markets improved significantly last month, while full gas storage, ample French nuclear availability and weak demand contributed to the erosion of the risk premium in some winter power contracts, analysts at Axpo said in their monthly market report.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 dipped 0.6% to 115.80 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 124.75 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were down 1.3% at 78.81 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Varun H K)

