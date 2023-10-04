EUROPE POWER-Spots jump on lower wind supply, more German demand

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose as German wind supply in seen decreasing while demand in the country is expected to rise.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shot up 44.9% to 96 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0907 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 21.1% to 93.25 euros/MWh.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his government would "take back control" of electricity prices by the end of the year, with some saying it is effectively a threat to go it alone should EU electricity reforms not give France what it wants.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 7.1 gigawatts (GW) to 19.4 GW on Thursday, while French supply is expected to drop 1.2 GW to 1.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also seen falling 1.8 GW on Thursday to 5.9 GW, the data showed.

A lower wind output leads to increased residual load day on day in Germany and across the region, LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Production restrictions are expected at the Saint Alban nuclear plant from Oct. 6 due to low flow rate forecasts on the Rhone river in eastern France, operator EDF said.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise 1.4 GW to 56.5 GW while French consumption is expected to tick down 130 megawatts (MW) to 44.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 0.7% at 115.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 rose 0.6% to 121.75 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.1% to 79.70 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

