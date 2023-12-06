EUROPE POWER-Spots fall with lower demand

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday as demand was seen falling and German solar power production was seen rising.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 dropped 14.5% to 118 euros ($127.29) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1042 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 17.6% to 110 euros/MWh.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to dip 430 megawatts (MW) to 64.4 gigawatts (GW) while French consumption is expected tick down 70 MW to stay at 65.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 3.8 GW to 6.4 GW on Thursday, while French supply is expected to rise 5.8 GW to 7.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

Wind power forecasts are seen falling in Germany but rising throughout the region, LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said.

Solar power supply in German was seen up 730 MW at 1.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 75% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The outage at the Saint Laurent 2 reactor was extended to Dec. 7 after it went offline on Monday for maintenance operations on the secondary part of the installation, outside the nuclear zone, operator EDF said.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 ticked up 1.7% to 98.30 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 98.75 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.5% to 69.64 euros per metric ton.

French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher announced Tuesday that the French nation's hydrogen fuel strategy would increase the electrolysis capacity target to 10 GW by 2035, with the 2030 target remaining at 6.5 GW.

Rising rates and renewable electricity prices leave green hydrogen economics increasingly reliant on subsidies, which could delay project pipelines and slow adoption of the cleaner fuel source, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

