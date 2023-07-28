EUROPE POWER-Spots drop on rising wind supply

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - The German Monday spot power price fell in Friday trading as wind power supply is expected to more than double and power demand is seen falling.

The German Monday baseload power price was at 73 euros ($79.89) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0755 GMT, down 24.7% from the price paid for Friday. The equivalent French price was untraded. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

Spot power prices in Germany and France have dropped about 50% from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said, citing Kpler and Epex Spot data.

German wind power output is forecast to jump by over half of Friday's volume, up 11.3 gigawatts (GW) to 20.6 GW on Monday, while supply in France is expected to add 3.1 GW to 7.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was rose one percentage point to 60% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Heavy rain has raised water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling normal shipping in some areas, but the river is still too shallow in northern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, commodity traders said.

The German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.4% at 139.50 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was down 0.9% at 166 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 dipped 1% to 90.12 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

