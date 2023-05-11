EUROPE POWER-Spots drop on increased renewables

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Thursday as wind supply is seen rising throughout the region and solar power is also seen up in Germany.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to add 6.7 gigawatts (GW) to 13.1 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen up 1 GW at 3.5 GW, Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 64% of the total capacity, while the unplanned outage at the Dampierre 4 reactor was extended to May 14. POWER/FR

Nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said French reactor power output rose to 25 TWh in April, but overall output for 2023 is down year-on-year due to outages caused by stress corrosion and the effects of labour strikes.

On the demand side, German consumption is set to fall 1.6 GW on Friday to 56.1 GW, while demand in France is seen down 760 megawatts (MW) at 44.5 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 ticked up 0.3% to 149.20 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 was down 0.4% at 89.11 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

