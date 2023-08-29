EUROPE POWER-Spots down on rising renewables

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European spot power prices dropped on Tuesday as wind and solar supply were seen rising in Germany and demand was expected to dip there too.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 6.3% at 104.50 euros/MWh.

The residual load is seen falling throughout the region on Wednesday as demand drops and renewable supply rises, leading to lower net imports in Germany day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power production is forecast to add 820 megawatts (MW) to 4.2 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday while French supply is expected to edge up 710 MW to 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar power supply is also seen up, rising 5.4 GW to 9.7 GW, the data showed.

Half of more than 3,500 German companies surveyed answered that the transition towards renewable energy and away from Russian gas will have a very negative or negative impact on their business, the DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 62% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Neglecting the role of in the European Union's energy mix would be an "historic mistake", French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that he admitted Paris disagreed with Germany on the issue.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to edge down 400 MW to 53.2 GW while French consumption is expected to tick up 440 MW to 42.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.3% to 136.85 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked down 0.1% to 85.63 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

