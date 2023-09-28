EUROPE POWER-Spots down on more German wind, lower demand

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday on forecasts for rising German wind supply and lower demand.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 4% at 106.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0857 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 4.4% to 87.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 2.2 gigawatts (GW) to 13 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to increase by 3.1 GW to 5.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is set to decrease by 1.1 GW to 7.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell three percentage points to 65% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The Cattenom 3 reactor was disconnected from the grid on Wednesday afternoon after turbine protection mechanisms were triggered, and teams are clarifying the cause and restoring power to the reactor, operator EDF said.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to drop by 920 megawatts (MW) to 54.7 GW, while French consumption is expected to dip by 680 MW to 43 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 123.70 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was similarly untraded after closing at 130.75 euros/MWh.

The contract showed a price at 103.45 euros/MWh Wednesday, which would be a low, according to LSEG data. However, EEX data shows a price closer to the now-reported closing price, indicating that the low trade could be an outlier or error.

Liquidity is very low in the power futures markets, so one or a few large trades could see the whole market shift, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronnigen said.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked down 0.1% to 82.23 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

