EUROPE POWER-Spots down on doubling German wind supply

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on a forecast for rising German wind supply.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 15.9% at 110.75 euros ($117.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0752 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 13.8% to 90.50 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply is set to rise Germany and throughout the region on Thursday, LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said, adding a slight increase in demand and fall in solar power is also expected.

German wind power production is forecast to jump by 6.7 gigawatts (GW) to 10.8 GW on Thursday, while French supply is expected to drop 530 megawatts (MW) to 2.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is seen dipping 610 MW on Thursday to 8.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 68% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to remain mostly flat at 55.6 GW while French consumption is expected to tick up 270 MW to 43.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 0.4% at 122.90 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was unchanged after closing at 133 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 dropped 0.4% to 82.53 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9465 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.