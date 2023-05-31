EUROPE POWER-Spots diverge on wind forecasts

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices split on Wednesday as German wind supply was seen rising, while wind power in France was set to fall.

"Wind power rises and solar power drops slightly day-on-day in Germany tomorrow, leading to a forecasted price drop for Thursday," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 6.5% to 68.25 euros ($75.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0934 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 1.5% to 66 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 4.4 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 14.5 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to drop 1.8 GW to 5.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to shed 580 megawatts (MW) to 14 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

Consumption in France is expected to edge down 190 MW to 41.9 GW on Thursday while power demand in Germany is projected to tick up 400 MW day on day to 56.1 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of available capacity as the Cruas 4 reactor outage was extended again for an additional four days to June 3. POWER/FR

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.6% at 121.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing Tuesday at 159 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.8% to 81.20 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Rashmi Aich)

