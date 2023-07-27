EUROPE POWER-Spots dip on more German solar supply, lower demand

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Thursday ticked down as solar power supply is seen up and demand is seen falling.

The expected drop in wind power supply will be compensated in the sunny hours (on Friday) by the increase of solar power supply, Refinitiv analysts said.

However, wind production is expected to fall off during the evening thus not taming the consumption peak later in the day, they added.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 3.5% at 96.50 euros ($107.41) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0931 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 3.3% to 90.50 euros.

However, solar power supply in Germany is expected to rise 3.1 GW to 8.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power giant EDF swung to profit in the first half of the year, rebounding from a record loss in 2022 thanks to higher electricity prices and nuclear reactor output

Power demand in Germany was forecast to ease by 1 GW to 51.3 GW on Friday ahead of the weekend, the data showed.

The European Network of Transmission Systems Operators (ENTSO-E) reported incorrect data for French electricity consumption on Thursday, causing French demand estimates to be too low at around 23 GW, Refinitiv analysts said.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 dropped 3.3% to 140.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 fell 2.4% to 169 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.1% to 89.81 euros a tonne.

Coal use has fallen faster than expected in the European Union, down 16% in the first half of 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.

($1 = 0.8984 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

