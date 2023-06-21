EUROPE POWER-Spots dip on lower consumption

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices edged down on Wednesday as demand was seen dipping, while renewable supply is also expected to drop in Germany but rise in France.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 edged down 1.4% to 124.25 euros ($135.69) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0858 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 3.6% to 121.25 euros/MWh.

Consumption in Germany is expected to edge down 140 megawatts (MW) to 57.6 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday while power demand in France is projected to fall 1.1 GW day on day to 43.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

German wind power production is forecast to tick down 600 MW on the day-ahead to 5 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to add 2.5 GW to 3.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also expected to tick down 600 MW to 5 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

Switzerland's biggest nuclear plant at Leibstadt is in a two-day full outage ending at midday on June 22, energy bourse EEX' transparency website showed. POWER/CH

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after heavy rain but in northern and central areas they remain too shallow for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, commodity traders said.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 0.7% to 150.05 euros/MWh, after reaching a four-week high of 150.05 euros earlier.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with an ask price of 207.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.2% to 95.06 euros a tonne.

A fire broke out at Equinor's EQNR.OL Gina Krog oil platform in the North Sea, halting output, a company spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9157 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Sharon Singleton)

