EUROPE POWER-Spot weaker as lower French demand overrides tighter supply

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices on Monday fell as warmer weather and weaker demand in France overrode the impact from a decline in that country's nuclear availability and falling renewable power production in neighbouring Germany.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 at 1000 GMT stood at 300 euros ($329.22) a megawatt hour (MWh), 3.2% below Monday delivery.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 lost 9% compared with the Monday price, trading at 291.3 euros/MWh.

French power usage on Tuesday was forecast to decline to 56.3 gigawatts (GW), 2 GW below the level recorded on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Temperatures in France were shown to be rising to 12.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from 10.2 degrees a day earlier.

German consumption was due to go up by 1.8 GW to 61.4 GW day-on-day, but predictions into next week were for sharp declines.

On the supply side, French nuclear availability fell 4.9 GW as four reactors went offline for planned maintenance and another went offline with an unplanned outage. POWER/FR

The 900 megawatt (MW) Tricastin 2 reactor was disconnected from the electricity grid on Sunday following the detection of a change in the chemical parameters of the water in the installation's secondary circuit, power group EDF EDF.PA said.

The event has had no impact on the safety of the facilities, they added.

In renewables trends, wind power output in Germany is expected to fall sharply to 4.6 GW on Tuesday from 12.8 GW on Monday while solar production is set to more than halve to 3.4 GW.

Eikon analysts mentioned some higher thermal output in the region partially offsetting this.

Along the forwards curve, benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 dropped by 3.6% to 162 euros/MWh, tracking falling oil.

French 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 203 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, increased by 2.4% to 78.58 euros a tonne.

Russian gas flows into Germany via Nord Stream 1 and Poland and into Slovakia via Ukraine were steady, pipeline operator data showed.

EDF again warned on its 2022 profit outlook, citing price caps and lower output.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Forrest Crellin in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

