EUROPE POWER-Spot up with low wind, French nuclear getting tighter

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - European nearby power prices increased on Wednesday as German wind power fell to very low levels and French nuclear availability was squeezed by reactor downtime.

French nuclear capacity, having regained 2.1 percentage points on Tuesday, fell back by the same amount to 57% of installed capacity, EDF data showed. POWER/FR

German wind power output is forecast to decrease to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, down from 2.2 GW, both extremely low levels compared with installed capacity near 60 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar output is only gradually nearing levels around 10 GW as spring's advance brings more daylight, but temperatures are slow to rise.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was up 1.1% at 238 euros ($262.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 1.9% to 247 euros/MWh.

Power demand in Germany is seen easing by 200 MW to 58.5 GW day-on-day, and that in France is set to fall 1.6 GW to stand at 54.7 GW on Thursday.

Along the curve, German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.2% to 164.5 euros/MWh. NG/EUO/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 189.5 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 shed 0.6% at 80.20 euros a tonne.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea dipped, while gas continued to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

The European Commission is about to propose legislation requiring EU countries to fill their gas storage ahead of next winter.

German utility EnBW has stepped up efforts to cut Russian coal and gas supplies.

EEX bourse parent Deutsche Boerse has made an investment in AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) of Singapore to tap into ACS' activities in the voluntary carbon market, ACX said.

The two will seek to connect international carbon origination with EEX's platforms, which predominantly evolved in the European carbon compliance markets.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

