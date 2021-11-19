EUROPE POWER-Spot up sharply as wind declines, demand rises

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Friday jumped on forecasts of a fall in German wind power output by two thirds on Monday while demand picked up in the winter season.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 219 euros ($247.43) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT, 70.4% up from what was paid for Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 gained 5% to trade at 250 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to stand at 11.7 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, compared with the estimated Friday level of 28.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability remained flat at 74.2% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French power consumption is forecast to climb by 700 MW on Monday to reach 64.4 GW while demand in Germany is expected to edge 200 MW up to 61 GW.

Average temperatures are due to fall quite sharply. In Germany, they will be down at 3.5 Celsius on Monday, compared with 8.7C on Friday, and should average 1.8C next week.

France could see temperatures drop 1.2C by Monday to stand at 6.6C, and average at 4.7C across next week.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 shed 2.5% to 130.2 euros/MWh, led by carbon, which reversed direction after new highs to trend downwards.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was broadly unchanged at 148.3 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances stood at 69.06 euros a tonne, down 0.1%, having reached 69.88 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $112.3 a tonne.

The Berlin economy ministry this week updated a July forecast for power consumption in 2030. It now predicts 658 TWh, having identified a possible range of 645-665 TWh in the summer.

($1 = 0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Robert Birsel)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

