EUROPE POWER-Spot up on more demand as temperatures ease again

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday rose on more demand in the region where temperatures were seen easing again after reaching summer-like levels in recent days.

French delivery of baseload power on Thursday traded at 205 euros ($216.19) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0730 GMT TRFRBD1, up 5.1%, while Germany's day-ahead baseload price was at 164.5 euros, up 4.3%. TRDEBD1

Demand in Germany was seen gaining 600 MW to 57.6 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday and usage in France should add 100 MW day-on-day to reach 45.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average 24-hour temperatures in Germany were forecast to fall by 2.7 degrees Celsius in Germany to 17.2 degrees Thursday, having risen to above 19 degrees recently. Those in France were pegged at 18.3 degrees on Thursday, down 1.3 degrees.

On the supply side, output from renewables in Germany and France was seen rising while Refinitiv analysts noted some lower thermal capacity availability.

Transparency data published by the EEX bourse showed lower availability of gas-fired capacity in Germany and the Netherlands.

French nuclear power availability was steady at 51.4% of total installed capacity.POWER/FR

Along the curve, prices were slightly higher, tracking gains in the oil market which rose on a looming European Union ban on Russian crude imports.O/R

German year-ahead baseload stood 0.2% higher at 216.5 euros/MWh. TRDEBYZ3 French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 296 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 nudged down narrowly to 87.3 euros a tonne.

In the gas sector, nominations for Russian gas transit via one Ukrainian entry point declined to zero, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down that route, while other Russian export routes were functioning.

Supply uncertainty is spilling over into power because gas-burning plants are affected, and because an abrupt stop in deliveries could trigger a recession in Germany with wide consequences.

German households will not be first to be hit when it comes to the potential rationing of gas in Germany, the country's energy regulator said.

German utility E.ON posted a 15% drop in first-quarter core profit.

($1 = 0.9482 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

