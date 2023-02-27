EUROPE POWER-Spot up in calm, cold winter weather

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European prompt electricity prices rose on Monday on weak wind power output and as temperatures remained icy, lifting demand.

"Tomorrow's outlook is underpinned by increasing power consumption together with dropping wind power supplies in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Austria," Refinitiv analysts said in a research note, adding that there were some gas and coal plant additions to the grid.

German baseload for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 154 euros ($162.50) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, 6.9% above Monday delivery.

In France, the equivalent contract TRFRBD1 was at 161.3 euros, up 2.9%.

Wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall to 6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, a mere tenth of capacity and down from a low of 8.6 GW on Monday, according to Eikon data.

French wind output was projected to fall 3.8 GW to 7.9 GW.

French nuclear availability was five percentage points down from that recorded on Friday as three outages started over the weekend, standing at 67% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German power consumption was set to increase by 2.1 GW to 60 GW day-on-day.

Power consumption in France was set to go up by 3.3 GW to 67 GW, with local temperatures falling to 2.7 Celsius from 3C on Monday.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 shed 2.2% to 150.2 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a settlement at 171.63 euros last Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.2% to 98.55 euros a tonne.

European Union energy ministers meet on Monday to debate upcoming power market reforms.

Brussels is set to propose the revamp next month, with countries and protagonists split over whether the system needs fixing and if so, how.

Sweden's Vattenfall urged the EU to keep investments in green power attractive.

($1 = 0.9477 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

