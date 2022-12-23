EUROPE POWER-Spot untraded as wind supply set to surge

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for early next week were untraded on Friday, while wind supply in Germany is forecast to more than double on Tuesday following the Christmas holiday weekend, and demand is expected to fall in both France and Germany.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to soar to 27.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, more than double the 13.5 GW forecast on Friday, while French wind power is expected to fall 3.5 GW on Monday to 7.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The German Tuesday delivery baseload contract was untraded at 1131 GMT. TRDEBD4

The French Monday price was also untraded. TRFRBD3

Temperatures throughout Germany are seen falling 5.2 degrees Celsius to 2.8C on Tuesday, while the average temperature in France is forecast to drop 2C to 10.6C on Monday, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 3.8% to its lowest since June 23 to 247 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 290 euros on Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1% to 90.13 euros a tonne.

German utility Uniper confirmed it will extend the market operations of the coal plants Heyden 4 and Staudinger 5 up to the end of March 2024 under provisions to allow coal capacity to help out in the energy supply crisis.

Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023, as it responds to price caps on its crude and refined products, and halt sales to the countries that support them, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state television.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Merriman)

