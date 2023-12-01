News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Spot untraded as wind supply set to rebound Monday

December 01, 2023 — 06:02 am EST

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts for Monday were untraded on Friday as wind power supply in Germany and France was seen more than tripling from levels recorded on Friday, with demand expected to edge lower.

The German and French Monday baseload power contracts were untraded at 1042 GMT. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

Residual load is expected to rise only slightly from Sunday's level on Monday due to higher wind output, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

German wind power output is forecast to more than triple, adding 13.6 gigawatts (GW) to 17 GW on Monday, while solar supply is expected to edge up 240 megawatts (MW) to 1.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

Wind power in France is seen more than tripling, up 7 GW to 9.9 GW, the data showed.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to tick down 170 MW to 63.1 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen dipping 40 GW to stay at 63.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability shed two percentage points to 72% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 added 0.2% to 102.65 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was up 1% at 105.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.6% to 71.97 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

