EUROPE POWER-Spot untraded as wind power supply and demand seen down

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European electricity for delivery on Monday was untraded on Friday, with French and German contracts holding lower bid prices on expected declines in consumption, though wind power supply was also forecast to fall.

German baseload for Monday TRDEBD3 was untraded with a bid price of 83 euros ($88.32) per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1052 GMT.

In France, the equivalent contract TRDEBD3 was also untraded, carrying a bid-ask range between 117.50 and 141 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 2.2 gigawatts (GW) to 33.3 GW while French output was projected to drop by 4.7 GW to 1.9 GW, Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability fell by one percentage point to 75% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Strike action is expected to affect the Civaux nuclear plant on Feb. 21, French union CGT said in a statement, potentially lowering nuclear supply for the day.

French power giant EDF posted a record of 17.9 billion euros in 2022 after maintenance and stress corrosion issues reduced nuclear availability to a 34-year low last year.

German power consumption was set to fall to 55.9 GW on Monday, down 2.6 GW from Friday, while demand in France is expected to drop by 750 megawatts (MW) to 55.5 GW.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 shed 1.1% to 159.85 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 dropped 2.5% to 180 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.4% to 97.18 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

