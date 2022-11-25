EUROPE POWER-Spot untraded as renewables set to fall

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European spot electricity for Monday was untraded on Friday as wind supply was seen down in France and solar power was expected to drop in Germany.

"On Monday, both the wind and solar power outputs decrease again," Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Monday delivery baseload contract TRDEBD3 was untraded with an ask price of 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1214 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was similarly untraded with an ask price of 320 euros.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to tick up 540 megawatts (MW) to 12.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, while French wind power is expected to drop 3.1 GW to 2.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar supply in Germany is expected to shed 760 MW to 1.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability gained two percentage points to 58% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Demand in Germany is seen down 120 MW from Friday to 62.1 GW on Monday as the average temperature in the country is expected to dip 0.3 degrees Celsius to 5.3C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French demand is expected to increase by 1.4 GW to 58 GW as average temperatures are seen down 0.5C to 8.8C.

Another German high voltage grid operator, northeastern 50Hertz, will be maximising flows of power in some regions by up to 2 GW from Dec. 20 onwards.

They said it is to guard against tight supply scenarios in the winter season, having already started to install some other reinforcements in the Hamburg region. Peers TransnetBW and TenneT recently made similar individual announcements.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose 0.4% to 343 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 carried a bid-ask range between 420 and 430 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.2% to 78.42 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Devika Syamnath)

