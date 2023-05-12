EUROPE POWER-Spot untraded as German wind supply seen plummeting

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - European wholesale power contracts for Monday delivery were untraded on Friday, with a large drop in wind power supply in Germany expected to be partially offset by lower demand and rising solar output.

Wind power volatility across the region increases and then drops before rising again over the weekend while only mild changes to consumption are expected in Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD3 for Monday was untraded with a bid price of 104 euros ($114.48) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT after the price for Friday closed at 99.50 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was also untraded, with a bid price of 90 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is forecast to plummet 10.3 gigawatts (GW) to 2.8 GW on Monday while supply in France is seen rising 2.2 GW to 5.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

However, solar power supply in Germany is projected to rise by 2.4 GW to 11.1 GW.

On the demand side, power consumption in France is forecast to dip by 110 megawatts (MW) from Friday to 44.4 GW on Monday while German power consumption is projected to fall by 1.1 GW to 55 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose by two percentage points to 64% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 0.7% at 148.50 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was up 3.4% at 210 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.5% to 88.80 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

