EUROPE POWER-Spot steady to higher as holiday ends

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European day-ahead power prices on Tuesday were flat in Germany and higher in France as the November 1 holiday in parts of the region was due to end and temperatures were predicted to fall after a mild October.

"Wind and solar power increase day-on-day, but renewables' increased output is offset by a physiologically strong increase in consumption," said Refinitiv analysts.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery traded at 78 euros ($77.52) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, unchanged from the close on Monday, while the equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 3.2% at 104.3 euros.

Temperatures were seen falling 1.8 degrees Celsius in Germany day-on-day to 10.6 degrees and by 1.7 degrees in France to 13.4 degrees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily power usage in Germany was forecast to rise 5.3 gigawatts (GW) to 57.5 GW. That in France was seen easing by 1.1 GW to 43 GW on Wednesday.

Nuclear capacity in France gained one percentage point at 51% of installed capacity and in Germany, the Isar 2 reactor rejoined the grid.

On the forward curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 shed 4.4% at 357 euros/MWh, tracking weaker carbon.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 470 euros.

Germany will finalise this week recommendations made by an expert gas commission for a gas price cap to help consumers cope and encourage industry to stay in the country and safeguard jobs.

German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, after the plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices, a study from the Hertie School showed.

A note issued by internet portal Check24 on Monday showed the average German household consuming 5,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of power paid 2,187 euros for an annual supply contract in October.

This exceeded the price seen in October 2021 (1,556 euros) by 41%.

