EUROPE POWER-Spot rises on weather-driven demand, curve tracks weaker fuels, CO2

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Monday due to rising demand following a regional holiday and during a cold weather spell, while futures contracts fell from their record levels last week.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 74.5 euros ($90.47) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT, up 10.3% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 73.5 euros, up 15.7%.

German power demand was forecast to add 1.8 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to reach 58 GW on Tuesday, and in France demand will likely rise by 600 MW to 49.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The region observed Ascension Day last Thursday and many businesses reopened on Monday, having also taken Friday off.

Temperatures are currently at around 11.5 degrees Celsius in Germany and at 13.2 degrees in France on a 24-hour basis, 1-2 degrees below seasonal averages.

They are set to ease to 11 and 12.5 degrees respectively on Tuesday.

German wind power supply is expected to be 3.4 GW higher on Tuesday at 13.8 GW, but will generally remain low all week.

French nuclear power availability dropped by 1 percentage point from Friday to stand at 67.3% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power forward prices dropped, along with fuels and carbon emissions. O/R

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was 1% down from Friday's closing contract high, standing at 67.9 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 lost 1.3% to 68.2 euros, having previously closed at a contract high of 69.1 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1.2% to 56 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after settling at $79.4 a tonne.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected demands to bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation in Germany, currently set at 2038.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)

