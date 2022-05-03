EUROPE POWER-Spot rises on lower wind, more demand

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Slow wind speeds in Germany and France weighed on European renewable power supply in the wholesale market on Tuesday, while power demand edged higher as already cool spring temperatures fell further, lifting prices.

The German Wednesday baseload position TRDEBD1 and its French equivalent had each gained 3.6% to 228 euros ($239.83) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0810 GMT from their previous close. TRFRBD1

Production levels for wind power in the region are forecast to be lower on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Output in Germany is set to drop to 3.6 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to Wednesday, down from 8.8 GW on Tuesday, while in France, it is expected to fall to 2.4 GW from 3.7 GW in the same period.

French nuclear availability rose by 1.4 percentage points to 51.4% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

A strike called by French energy sector union CGT is temporarily taking up to 470 MW out of the 1,330 MW Paluel 3 reactor's capacity on Tuesday, EDF data showed.

Power usage was seen rising 200 MW in Germany day-on-day to stand at 56.2 GW on Wednesday, and that in France was seen climbing 300 MW to 46.9 GW.

Along the power forwards curve, German year-ahead baseload was 0.3% up at 200.5 euros TRDEBYZ3, tracking firmer related carbon prices, while oil was mixed. O/R

The French 2023 power contract did not change hands TRFRBYZ3, having closed at 256 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 increased by 1.2% to trade at 84.01 euros a tonne.

In the gas sector, where supply uncertainty is spilling over into power because gas-burning generation plants are affected, eastbound flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

German utility Uniper remains in talks with Gazprom and the German government over how to implement Moscow's demand to pay for Russian gas in roubles, which the European Commission said would breach sanctions.

Uniper separately reported a six-fold rise in net debt, blaming higher liquidity needs due to volatile energy prices.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Additional reporting by Tassilo Hummel in Paris Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.