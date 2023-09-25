EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on tumbling wind supply and rising demand

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European spot prices rose sharply on Monday, with German wind power supply expected to plummet and demand forecast to rise throughout the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 136 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0835 GMT, up 23.6% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 128% at 110 euros per MWh.

Residual load is projected to be higher throughout the region on Tuesday, with forecasts showing increased net imports to Germany, particlarly in the first half of the day, said LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to fall by 7.4 gigawatts (GW) to 4.7 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to rise by 200 megawatts (MW) to 1.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also projected to dip, slipping by 380 MW to 9.5 GW on Tuesday.

LSEG analysis showed that wind power output is expected to remain mostly flat on Wednesday before jumping to around 15 GW on Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear power availability fell by three percentage point to 64% of total capacity as four reactors went offline for planned outages over the weekend. POWER/FR

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 1.9 GW to 55.1 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 1.5 GW to 43.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.3% to 128.50 euros/MWh. The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 134.50 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 dipped 0.1% to 85.36 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

