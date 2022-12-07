EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on plummeting German wind supply

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts rose on Wednesday as wind power supply is expected to fall sharply in Germany and demand is seen edging up throughout the region.

The residual load is lifted for all hours throughout the region Thursday, mainly due to a sizable drop in wind supply, Refinitiv analysts said in an online note.

They added, however, that thermal availabilities are up across most of the region, notably with a 1.4 gigawatt (GW) increase in nuclear supply in France expected back online by Thursday.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday rose 19.7% to 389 euros ($407.17) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0946 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 3.6% to 435 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall sharply by 8.6 GW day on day to 10.1 GW on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to edge down 90 megawatts (MW) to 1.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 62% of available capacity while the restart of the Cruas 2 and Cattenom 4 reactors were delayed one day to Dec. 8. POWER/FR

The last tight supply day in France was April 4, and the next one is likely to be on Monday, Dec. 12 with low wind speed and low temperatures, Emeric de Vigan, vice president of power at data and analytics firm Kpler, said in a tweet.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to tick up 240 MW to 63.6 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to add 300 MW to 68.2 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose 2.9% to 385 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was rose 2.6% to 461 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.1% to 87.75 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9554 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

