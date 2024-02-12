EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on more demand, lower wind and nuclear

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices edged up on Monday with demand expected to grow while wind supply in Germany was seen dipping and French nuclear availability fell.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 73.25 euros ($78.88) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1005 GMT, up 4.6% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

The increase in residual load forecast in Germany on Tuesday due to higher consumption is outweighed by a slightly stronger decrease in the rest of the region, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 3.5 gigawatts (GW) to 60.6 GW on Tuesday while demand in France is projected to add 1.9 GW to 59.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

"Germany's oversubscribed tender for solar capacity last month is indicative of rapid growth in renewable capacity, although such trends are not universal across Europe," Axpo analyst Andy Sommer said.

French nuclear availability fell as five reactors went offline since Friday. Operator EDF shut down two of the Chinon reactors in western France following a fire in the non-nuclear section of the plant in the early hours of Saturday. POWER/FR

The Blayais 3 reactor, another unplanned outage over the weekend, was reconnected to the network on Monday morning after a fault in the electric line caused the reactor to isolate from the grid on Friday, EDF said.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 1.5% at 73.75 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 fell 1.2% to 73.60 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 1% to 58.21 euros a metric ton.

($1 = 0.9287 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

