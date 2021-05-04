EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on lower wind supply

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose in wholesale trading on Tuesday, as wind power supply is expected to fall and demand is seen up in France and Germany on a low average temperature forecast.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 jumped 30.8% by 0828 GMT to 34 euros ($40.87) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 27.2% to 57.25 euros.

Wind power generation is expected to fall in Germany by 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to 38.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power supply is forecast to drop by 3 GW to 6.9 GW.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to add 2.5 GW to 8 GW while edging up in France by 440 megawatts (MW) to 2.3 GW.

French nuclear power availability rose 4.2 percentage points to 66.2% of capacity as two reactors returned online from maintenance. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to add 390 MW to 59.2 GW by Wednesday, with French consumption expected to rise by 770 MW to 51.9 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to drop by 1.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 8.1C while falling 1C to 11.8C in France, Refinitiv data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 decreased by 0.7% to 60.70 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 61.30 euros Monday.

The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits climbed above 50 euros a tonne for the first time on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.2% to 49.53 euros a tonne, after reaching an all-time high of 50.05 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was up 0.9% at $76.85 a tonne, reaching a high since March 2019 at $76.90 earlier.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Ed Osmond)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

