EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on low wind, rising demand and French strike

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday on a forecast drop in wind supply throughout the region, while demand was seen rising and a national strike is expected in France.

"Dropping wind power supplies together with an increasing demand underpin a bullish signal for tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 110 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1023 GMT, up 25% from the Monday price settlement.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 22.4% at 162 euros.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to fall by 4.9 gigawatts (GW) to 36.8 GW on Tuesday while French supply was forecast to drop by 1.1 GW to 5.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to rise back to around 42 GW on Wednesday before dropping to 31 GW Thursday then falling further on Friday to around 20 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 77% of available capacity. POWER/FR

A in France over the government's planned pension overhaul is expected to disrupt power supplies on Tuesday after the actions on Jan. 19 took some 10% of total French power supply off the grid.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 rose 4.9% to 171 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 gained 2.7% to 188 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 0.3% to 88.92 euros a tonne.

Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to weigh on long-term energy demand and accelerate the world's shift to renewables and low-carbon power as countries boost domestic energy supplies, BP BP.L said in a report.

