EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on less wind

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday as wind supply is seen falling throughout the region, while German solar supply is expected to increase slightly.

"Renewable power supply continues dropping (on Thursday), especially wind, resulting in an increasing residual load for Germany and throughout the region," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 16.6% to 116 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0908 GMT.

The share of renewable energy in global power generation hit 30% last year after record growth in solar, but little progress has been made when it comes to decarbonising the heat and fuel sectors, according to a research report by think tank REN-21.

Consumption in France is expected to edge down 210 MW to 43 GW on Thursday while power demand in Germany is projected to tick down 330 MW day on day to 56.8 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

A 24-hour outage at the 910 MW Bugey 2 reactor is expected to start on June 20 until June 21, operator EDF EDF.PA data showed.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.9% to 143.70 euros/MWh, after reaching a four-week high of 144.50 euros earlier.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing Tuesday at 188 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.5% to 92.15 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Robert Birsel)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.