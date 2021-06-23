EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up on falling renewable generation

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - European spot power prices climbed on Wednesday on expectations of lower renewable generation in Germany.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 gained 5.4% to 98.50 euros ($117.62) megawatt hour (MWh) at 0835 GMT, after earlier reaching 99.50 euros, its highest since Oct. 28, 2008.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 3% to 88.6 euros/MWh, after reaching 89.25 euros, its highest since Nov. 21, 2018.

The central western European area as a whole is expected to see a day-on-day increase in residual load, especially in peak hours, as solar and wind power output drops to lower levels than expected on Wednesday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power supply is forecast to shed 1.5 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 2.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power generation from solar panels in the country is seen down 2.8 GW to 6.5 GW, the data showed.

French wind power production is forecast to drop 1.4 GW on Thursday to 2.5 GW.

Power demand in Germany is expected to edge down 540 megawatts (MW) to 58.9 GW on Thursday, while consumption in France is forecast to add 610 MW to 45.8 GW.

Along the curve, the German benchmark, Cal '22, was 0.5% up at 68.35 euros TRDEBYZ2 after reaching a contract high of 69 euros, tracking gains in carbon permits and oil. O/R

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse was just under the highs seen in mid-May but is back to the price environment seen in Nov. 2008. F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 reached a contract high of 70.15 euros, rising 1.3%.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1% to 53.96 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 gained 1.4% to a high since Jan. 31, 2019 of $85.20 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

