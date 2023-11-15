EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up as wind supply slides

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose with wind supply seen falling throughout the region and demand forecast to increase on Thursday.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 14.1% to 117.50 euros ($127.53) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0922 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 12.3% to 104.95 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 3 gigawatts (GW) to 17 GW on Thursday, while French supply is expected to drop 780 megawatts (MW) to 840 MW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also seen falling 740 MW on Thursday to 2 GW, the data showed.

A combination of higher consumption and lower wind and solar production results in a higher residual load throughout the region on Thursday, LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said.

Seimens Energy is reviewing the structure of Siemens Gamesa in a bid to return the struggling wind division to profit, with CEO Christian Bruch saying they may withdraw from some markets and phase out some products in its wind business.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 64% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The deal to set an average reference level of 70 euros/MWh for nuclear power prices is expected to contribute to easing prices, ICIS analyst Luca Urbanucci said, since they are expected above 100 euros/MWh for the next three years.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise 1.2 GW to 61.5 GW while French consumption is expected to tick up 540 MW to 53.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 1.9% at 119.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 121.50 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.7% to 79.19 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Robeert Birsel)

